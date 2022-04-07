﻿Restrictions, incentives may encourage Filipinos to get booster

Restrictions and providing incentives could encourage fully vaccinated individuals to receive their booster shots, a health expert said Thursday.

In an online forum, Philippine College of Physicians president Dr. Maricar Limpin echoed the suggestion of Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on mobility restrictions and a reward system that may help improve the vaccination numbers, especially in areas with low coverage.

“Probably, we can restrict and if the private sector can afford it, then, there can be some incentives para maenganyo natin ang mas maraming tao (so we can entice more people),” she said.

She said correct information on Covid-19 vaccines and their benefits must be communicated to the public.

“What is really important ay malabanan natin lahat ng maling impormasyon na kumakalat na siyang pinapaniwalaan ng marami sa mga Pilipino (is we fight the wrong information many Filipinos believe in),” Limpin said.

Correct information would remove doubts in people’s minds, making more individuals open to Covid-19 vaccination, she added.

Earlier, Concepcion said about 27 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will expire in June or July.

As of April 5, a total of 66,230,305 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated while 12,208,931 have received their booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency