RESPECT, HONOUR JALUR GEMILANG AS SYMBOL OF NATIONAL PRIDE – PERLIS MB

The people of Perlis have been urged to always treat the Jalur Gemilang flag with the utmost respect and honour because it is a symbol of pride for the country.

In making the call, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the national flag should be flown with a sense of pride and patriotism in honour of those who had sacrificed limbs and lives to defend the country’s sovereignty.

“If you see the Jalur Gemilang on the ground, pick it up immediately because it is the nation’s symbol of dignity and pride,” he said in his speech at the launch of the state-level 2023 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign here last night.

Mohd Shukri said as a symbol of nationalism, flags were also highly respected during the times of Prophet Muhammad.

He said this was demonstrated when Prophet Muhammad’s companion, Mus’ab Ibnu Umair, during the Battle of Uhud, held hold of the Muslim army flag with his arms and never let it fall despite his two hands being severely hurt.

As such, Mohd Shukri urged all people in the state to fly the Jalur Gemilang at their homes, or office buildings as an expression of love for the country and to show their spirit of unity throughout the national month.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency