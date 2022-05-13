﻿Respect decision of majority in May 9 polls: Lorenzana

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has called on the Filipino people to rally behind the nation’s incoming leaders and work together for the country’s common good.

“The election is over. The people have spoken. Let us respect their decision. That is the essence of our democracy,” Lorenzana said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

“Let us now rally behind our incoming elected leaders and work together for the common good. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! (Long live the Philippines!).”

Partial and unofficial counts show former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. having a wide lead over his rivals, with about 31.1 million votes. Incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo is trailing behind with 14.8 million votes.

Monday’s elections have been assessed as peaceful and orderly by the Philippines’ security sector.

The defense department has deployed military personnel nationwide, especially to cities and municipalities tagged as “election areas of concern”, to help secure the polls.

It also mobilized various military assets to transport requirements for the elections.

Source: Philippines News Agency