Resolving Covid-19 crisis is everyone’s responsibility

Senator Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go on Sunday reiterated that it is a shared responsibility of every Filipino to help resolve immediately the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

“Let us all do what we can to be of service to Filipinos in need,” Go said. “Hindi na po importante kanino galing (ang tulong), ang importante po ay makarating (sa dapat tulungan) (It doesn’t matter who gives the assistance, what important is it will reach those in need),” Go said in a radio interview.

Amid the public health emergency throughout the country, Go also recognized the role of the private sector to augment the supplies coming from the government particularly the medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and relief goods.

“Hindi importante ang recognition sa pagtulong (Recognition is not important in helping),” said Go, a member of the Joint Oversight Committee overseeing the implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Republic 11469).

He said his office is always open to serve as a bridge between private entities who wish to give donations, and their intended beneficiaries.

Go said good number of private groups like LT Group and Shopee Philippines are willing to donate particularly medical supplies and equipment.

“At dahil marami rin pong humihingi ng tulong sa amin na front-liners at mga ospital, nagsilbing tulay po ang opisina ko para makaabot sa mga humihingi ng tulong ang mga donasyon mula sa mga gustong tumulong (And because a lot of front-liners and hospitals are asking for help, my office serves as bridge of these donations),” he said.

He said he is simply doing his job as a public servant and senator, aside from making sure that the right policies are in place and government programs are being implemented properly during these trying times.

Go strongly denounced the malicious and false claims circulating on social media which accused him of labeling medical donations with his name.

“Uulitin ko, hindi po namin kailangan ng recognition (I will say it again that we don’t need recognition),” he said.

He said it is unfortunate that some individuals are wasting their time to spread fake news instead of doing their part in the “bayanihan” (cooperative) efforts.

Go said he and President Rodrigo Duterte are working 24/7 to serve the Filipino people.

“Hindi ko nililimitahan ang sarili ko bilang legislator o bilang senador lamang, (ginagawa ko) kahit anong trabaho po makapag-serbisyo lang sa ating mga kababayan. (I do not limit myself as a legislator or as a senator, I do my job to serve our countrymen),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency