ResMed Announces Participation in the 38th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

More information about this event, including a live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately 12 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 1, 2023.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.