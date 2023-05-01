RESIDENTS IN TAMAN SRI LAMBAK, KLUANG TERRIFIED OF WILD ELEPHANT ENCOUNTERS

The presence of several elephants at a residential area in Taman Sri Lambak here has caused uneasiness among 500 residents who fear for their safety.

Resident N. Muniammah, 62, claimed it had almost been a year since she had to deal with the wild elephants that often encroached into her house compound and damage the gates and window panes.

“The most recent was last Thursday and Friday, when two elephants entered the parking area at about 5 am, breaking the door and window panes that have been repaired many times.

“I was shocked, stunned and frozen with fear when I saw a wild elephant right in front of my eyes until I panicked and didn’t know what to do. My pet dog too was cowering in fear,” she said at her residence here today.

The woman hopes the relevant authorities can take appropriate action because the residents not only suffer losses but face security risks as the wild elephants aren’t afraid of human presence.

Another resident, Saedin Sadoon, 49, said the wandering beasts also caused danger on the roads, claiming that his son was injured when he rammed his motorcycle into an elephant when it was dark.

Meanwhile, Johor Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Aminuddin Jamin said the department had been informed about the incidents and were tracking the herd of elephants.

Aminuddin said the operation to track the animals would take about two weeks, after which they would be transferred to an area far away from the settlement.

“Perhilitan will continue to monitor the whereabouts of these elephants and these wild animals cannot be caught or shot at will because it is feared that they will react unexpectedly including going berserk,” he said.

Earlier, a video recording from a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) and some video clips believed to have been recorded by residents on the intrusion of elephants in their residential area, had gone viral.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency