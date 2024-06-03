Residents’ group brings joy to inmates in Oriental Mindoro

MANILA: The Association of Mindoreños (TAMs) has launched a heartwarming outreach program and gift-giving activity for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the district jails in Naujan town and Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro. The TAMs said the initiative aims to bring hope, comfort, and essential support to the PDLs, reinforcing the group's commitment to community service and social responsibility. Under the leadership of its president Beng Ventura, TAMs distributed blankets and towels to every PDL, ensuring they have basic necessities for daily comfort. Recognizing the importance of connectivity and communication for the PDLs, TAMs also donated a complete set of computer equipment. 'This valuable donation will be used for virtual hearings and the E-Dalaw program, facilitating better access to legal processes and enabling PDLs to maintain connections with their loved ones through virtual visits,' it said. The outreach program was further enriched with a musical performance by TAMs members, who offered a "Song for Hope" to uplift the spirits of the PDLs. This heartfelt gesture was accompanied by an inspiring message delivered by Ventura, vice president Dr. Carl Balita, Chairman Emeritus Jolly Ting, former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and others who emphasized the importance of hope, resilience, and community support during challenging times. In a generous and impactful gesture, Balita bought all the livelihood products made by the PDL. He also committed to providing further assistance to enhance their livelihood programs, ensuring sustainable support and development for their entrepreneurial efforts. The TAMs remains committed to its mission of serving and uplifting the community, continuously seeking opportunities to extend assistance and bring hope to those in need. Earlier, the group also gave another set of computer, linens and towels for each inmate at the Naujan District Jail. Source: Philippines News Agency