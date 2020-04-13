Reservists’ bayanihan spirit shines through amid health crisis

While front-liners risk their lives as the country continues to battle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Army reservists have shown their compassion and volunteered to help our heroes.

Maj. Renato Doroteo, 1003rd Community Defense Center director, on Monday lauded the contribution of the Army reservists in the province of Bukidnon during their security and transport operations.

“We are truly blessed for having the reservists share their and effort to support our front-liners, ‘Yung bayanihan concept is nandyan (the concept of bayanihan is alive),” he said in an interview, adding that the volunteers, though professionals and high-profiles, “are waiving their rights to receive entitlements and others to prove that the spirit of voluntarism is in their hearts”.

Starting April 8, around 20 army reservists visited the various service lines to distribute improvised face shields and food items to front-liners.

The front-liners, including the military, barangay officials, medical staff, and other volunteers who were manning the quarantine control points and attending to the sick, have received a total of 294 face shields.

They also received food baskets containing fresh fruits like bananas, apples, oranges and grapes along with canned pineapple juice, instant coffee, noodles, biscuits and some 800 meal packs.

The food packs were also donations from other reservists of the 1003rd Ready Reserve Battalion and Army Reserve Command in partnership with the Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade.

Some of them were from the Bukidnon National High School Batch 2013 while the fruit baskets were assistance from two of the biggest food producers in the province, Lapanday Foods Corporation and Unifrutti Philippines.

Chowking-Valencia City also took part in sponsoring the food packs.

Bebianita Memper, one of the barangay health workers manning the quality control point in Maramag town, shared her gratitude for the reservists and donors.

“Salamat kaayo sa atoang mga reservists ug sa mga donors. Malipayon kami sa pagtrabaho nga daghan ang naka appreciate sa among efforts (Thank you so much to our reservists and to the donors. We feel fulfilled knowing that people appreciate our efforts),” Memper added. Source: Philippines News Agency