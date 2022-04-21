﻿Reserves play key role in peace, dev’t efforts, nat’l emergencies

A ranking Philippine Army (PA) official said reserve officers play a crucial role in the “total force” concept of the military, especially in times of national emergencies.

PA vice commander Maj. Gen. Henry M. Doyaoen made this statement during the send-off ceremony for the 103 Call to Active Duty Tour for Training (CADTT) officers last April 19 at the Philippine Army Grandstand in Fort Bonifacio.

“I am proud to witness a new batch of CADTT officers who can actively and wholeheartedly serve the Filipino people and the country in challenging situations. As you transition into serving with our regular Army units, I urge you all to maximize your learning for the duration of your two-year active duty tour for training,” he said in a statement Wednesday night.

The CADTT is a program that gives reserve officers the opportunity to serve in the regular force. The program hones their capabilities in leading and managing small unit operations as part of a bigger force.

Doyaoen also highlighted the Army reserve force’s crucial role in the humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts, particularly during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the eruption of Taal volcano, the onslaught of “Odette” late last year, and more recently Tropical Storm Agaton, the first tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency