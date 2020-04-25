Rescued sea turtle released off Bulacan coast

A rescued sea turtle was released off the coast of Manila Bay here before sunset on Friday.

The sea turtle was rescued after being accidentally trapped on the riverside of Barangay Tibig by a group of fishermen.

Fisherman Marlon Salvador said they were on their way home from fishing when they saw the sea turtle wiggling after being trapped in a sack on the river embankment.

“Kaagad namin itong nilapitan, kinalas sa pagkakasabit at isinakay sa aming bangka (Immediately, we approached and untangled the sea turtle from being trapped and place it in our banca),” Salvador said.

He said they decided to bring the sea turtle to the barangay.

Meanwhile, village chief Maria Rosario Lava-Gamboa said they fed the sea turtle and kept it always wet.

She said that the sea turtle is healthy and approximately weighing 50 to 60 kilograms.

The village chief said they immediately reported the matter to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office.

After proper documentation, she said the sea turtle was released off at the coast of Manila Bay in Barangay Taliptip.

Source: Philippines News Agency