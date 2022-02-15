﻿Report Reds’ harassment, AFP urges poll bets

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) urged all candidates in the May 9 polls to immediately report to them threats by members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

“Hindi natin maiwasan na itong communist terorist group ay pwedeng magsamantala, ang appeal natin sa mga kababayan natin lalo na yung mga kandidato kung merong banta sa inyo na mga election-related incident nandito po kami para tulungan kayo (Instances of communist terrorist group taking advantage of the elections (through their various extortion schemes) cannot be avoided. Our appeal to our countrymen, specially our candidates is that if there is threat against them, or any election-related threat, we are here to help them),” said Army Col. Ramon Zagala, AFP spokesperson, in a radio interview late Sunday.

Communist terrorist scams during the election period include the so-called permit-to-campaign and permit-to-win where candidates are being made to pay sums of money for them to be able to carry out their campaign activities in some areas.

To ensure that the May 9 elections will be peaceful, Zagala said all AFP area commands have been tasked to give an assessment on possible trouble or hotspots in their jurisdiction so that appropriate actions can be taken.

Meanwhile, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana condemned the “reckless attack against innocent civilians by the New People’s Army (NPA) that resulted in the deaths of two minors and injuring another civilian in Catubig, Northern Samar on February 8.

“This harrowing and unforgivable incident is a testament to the violence of these terrorists who are only hell-bent on causing destruction wherever they are. The NPA operatives, who ambushed soldiers dispatched to the area, indiscriminately open-fired despite knowing of the presence of civilians. The victims had no chance against the bullets from the NPA that rained down on them,” Lorenzana said in a statement over the weekend.

He called the incident one of the countless murders committed by the NPA against the youth, the vulnerable, and the defenseless.

“We join the nation and the families of the victims in demanding justice from these terrorists. Now more than ever, we are more determined to finally bring the communist terrorists to the ground, and finally, free our people from the destruction and fear of the NPA. We enjoin all Filipinos to help us win this fight and support our efforts for genuine and long-lasting peace for our communities,” Lorenzana added.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has also been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency