Report persons posing as fake lawyers: IBP

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) is offering incentives and support for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of persons who pose as lawyers.

“Support, assistance, and incentives are available for those who help identify, arrest, and prosecute fake lawyers. IBP as well as its Chapters and Members shall remain vigilant and resolute against fake lawyers and will see to it that any fraudulent impostor is arrested and punished to the full extent of the law,” said IBP national president Domingo Cayosa in a statement.

The statement came as the IBP lauded the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police for the arrests of fake lawyers and notaries public.

During operations last month, law enforcers apprehended a certain Joselito Alegre, who had been impersonating lawyer Francisco James Brillantes, in Tondo, Manila. Brillantes is the current vice president of IBP Manila Chapter 3.

A certain Cherry Barabad, impersonating as notary public using the name of lawyer Salvador Viste, Jr., was also arrested by the NBI in Quezon City.

“Aside from damaging the individual lawyer impersonated and the legal profession, fake lawyers prejudice the public interest as they compromise and subvert the legitimacy of legal processes and the documents that they deal with,” Cayosa said.

Source : Philippines News Agency