REPAIR WORK ON TELCO TOWER IN KG GASAK, CHINI TO TAKE TIME – MCMC

Repair work on the telecommunication (telco) tower in Kampung Gasak, Chini, Pahang is going to take some time due to severe vandalism damage to its structure, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement, MCMC said CelcomDigi was actively looking for short-term and interim solutions by sharing bandwidth from existing optical fibres in Chini town.

“Due to limited bandwidth, only a few towers may be restored for temporary services by tomorrow (Aug 19) at the latest,” the statement read.

MCMC said the damage involved electronic equipment that could not be salvaged and must be replaced with new ones, depending on the stock availability.

It said as a result of the damage, telco services such as Celcom, Digi and Maxis have experienced a disruption of 4G coverage as the tower in Kampung Gasak serves as a collector tower and Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN).

The coverage disruption also affected eight other towers in Chini town, Chini, Kampung Gemapai, Ramo Chini 3, Felda Chini Timur 1, Felda Chini 5, Chini Plantation and Chini Timur 2.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency