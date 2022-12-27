Renovated hospital to strengthen Pampanga’s healthcare system

GUAGUA, Pampanga: Residents in this province and nearby areas can expect enhanced medical and health services following the inauguration of the newly renovated main building of the Diosdado P. Macapagal Hospital (DPMMH) here on Tuesday.

Governor Dennis Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia Pineda and Department of Health (DOH) officials led the inauguration rites of the health facility that is seen to boost the delivery of medical response efforts of the provincial government.

Dr. Fleur Zapanta, DPMMH chief of the hospital, said the hospital’s main building now houses the operating room and delivery room, emergency room, tertiary laboratory, 2D-echo as well as X-ray and ultrasound rooms.

“It also houses the pharmacy, cashier, admitting section, hospital information system management office, chapel and air-conditioned rooms for post-operations patients,” Zapanta said during the event.

In another building, the DPMMH operates the provincial government’s molecular laboratory that conducts Covid-19 tests, Zapanta noted.

For two years, the DPMMH functioned as the provincial government’s primary center handling Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Governor Pineda, meanwhile, said the DPMMH will soon open its own dialysis center.

He said the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) provided funds for the purchase of 20 dialysis machines.

“Inayos po natin ang provincial hospital at inaayos pa natin ang sampu nating district hospitals para mas maganda ang serbisyong pang-medikal at pangkalusugan sa mga mahihirap nating mga kabalen (We are upgrading our provincial hospital and 10 district hospitals for better medical and health services to our poor province mates),” he said.

The governor also thanked Vice Governor Pineda and the provincial board members for approving health and medical projects and services, including its corresponding budget.

Vice Governor Pineda said the renovation of DPMMH gave a big boost to the Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care program of the provincial government.

The program provides medical checkups, laboratory tests, medicines and support services for the early detection and treatment of ailments.

“Masaya ako ngayong umaga dahil madadagdagan na naman ang mga beds natin, nagbukas na ang ospital natin na talagang makakatulong para sa preventive health care natin (I am happy this morning because of the additional beds and our hospital is now operational which is a boost to our preventive health care),” the vice governor said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Francia Laxamana, meanwhile, lauded the efforts of the officials of the province and pledged full support to the health care programs and services of the provincial government.

As a Level 1 hospital, the DPMMH operates an emergency room, laboratory, pharmacy, and X-ray and ultrasound services on a 24-hour basis.

It also provides CT-Scan and animal bite treatment five times a week.

Its outpatient units in pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and surgery render services six times weekly

