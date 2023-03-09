Remulla says 3-4 persons behind Degamo slay

MANILA - Department of Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla on Thursday said at least three to four individuals conspired in the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last week. 'Conspiracy 'yan pero may mastermind yan. Ang tingin namin hanggang tatlo, apat yan, nagkaisa na magplano at kumuha na lang sila ng ibang tao para sumapi (It's a conspiracy and there was a mastermind. We think, there are at least three to four who plotted and they just hired other people to join them)," Remulla said in a chance interview after a visit to Malacanang. While Remulla refused to identify the possible conspirators, one of the arrested suspects in the gun attack that also killed eight others on March 5, implicated that Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves has allegedly 'masterminded' the assassination of the governor. In a press statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Region 7 confirmed that it has unmasked the identities of the 'mastermind' and perpetrators in the incident. 'The declarations made publicly earlier by one of the suspects in Governor Degamo's killing were information that we already acquired from the moment we arrested the four suspects six hours from the incident,' the statement said. It did not particularly mention names, saying that vital information must not be revealed so as not to compromise the investigations. 'While we had these significant developments at hand at the early stage of the conduct of massive hot pursuit operations, we maintained that these be revealed in due time not to compromise the conduct of investigations,' the statement further read. The PRO-7 said that after completing the necessary documents, they turned over to DOJ the suspects and evidence 'as part of the process, with their extra-judicial confessions taken in accord with law'. Meanwhile, the remains of the late governor now lie in state at the provincial capitol grounds after it arrived round mid-afternoon Thursday. The wake will be open for public viewing until Sunday afternoon, then the body will be transferred to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session hall for the 'final farewell", before it will be brought to his home in Barangay Bonawon, Siaton town. Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo said the late governor will be buried on Thursday next week. She thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for visiting her husband's wake on Wednesday evening. The President also condoled with families of Degamo and other victims of the attack.

Source: Philippines News Agency