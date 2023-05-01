Remit employees’ premiums on time – PhilHealth

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) reminded employers to remit their employees' contributions on time. 'In commemoration of Labor Day and in honor of our workers' hard work, we would like to remind all employers, both public and private, to remit and report your employees' PhilHealth premiums on time," said PhilHealth acting president and chief executive officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. in a news release on Monday. Ledesma reiterated that employers may use the state health insurer's Electronic Premium Remittance System or the EPRS to remit their employees' contributions safely and conveniently to PhilHealth. "We have recently enhanced the EPRS - our online payment facility for employers - in partnership with MyEG Philippines, to allow more payment options for employers such as electronic wallets GCash and Maya, along with debit and credit card payments," he said. "The payment process has also been simplified with the EPRS. Kailangan lang mag-generate ang employer o ang PhilHealth Employer Engagement Representative o PEER ng Statement of Premium Accounts (SPA) para sa buwan na babayaran, pagkatapos ay piliin lang ang kanilang preferred payment option at magbayad na (The employer or PEER need just to generate SPA for the monthly payment, just choose preferred payment and they can pay already)," he added. Ledesma said a payment confirmation email will instantly be sent to the employer after every successful transaction. "Maaari pong i-access ng ating employers ang EPRS sa PhilHealth website, https://eprs01.philhealth.gov.ph," he added. Ledesma said PhilHealth partnered with MyEG Philippines to support Republic Act No. 11032, or Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, which mandates all government departments and agencies to adopt a digital payment system for government disbursements and collections to promote efficient delivery of services and expedite transactions. PhilHealth activated its acceptance of online payment on its Member Portal in 2021, allowing self-earning Individuals to pay for their contributions using GCash, Maya, and credit and debit cards

Source: Philippines News Agency