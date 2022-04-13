﻿Remember front-liners sacrifices amid Lent, Go tells devotees

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Wednesday urged Filipinos to remember all the sacrifices of the front-liners against Covid-19 pandemic.

Go made the statement as the Christian faithful across the world observed Holy Week, reflecting the death of Jesus Christ on the cross as part of a divine plan to save humanity from the penalty of sins.

“Remember the sacrifices of every Filipino front-liner and all those who continue to spearhead the fight against the global health crisis even at the expense of their own lives,” he said.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, thanked all the Filipino front-liners saying he is aware of their sacrifices to ensure the safety of their countrymen against the pandemic.

“Kayo ang nasa harap lumalaban ngayong pandemya at alam kong pagod na pagod na rin kayo at nagkakasakit na rin ang iba sa inyo. Maraming salamat po sa inyong suporta at kooperasyon upang masigurong ligtas ang bawat isa sa atin (You are on the frontlines fighting amid the pandemic and I know you are all tired and some of you are sick. Thank you very much for your support and cooperation to make sure that we are all safe),” he added.

Go primarily authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2421 or the proposed Covid-19 Benefits and Allowances for Health Workers Act of 2022 which aims to provide public and private health workers continuous benefits and allowances in recognition of their dedication and sacrifices during the pandemic.

He is confident that the bill will be signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte after it hurdled both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Source: Philippines News Agency