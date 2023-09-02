REMAINS OF SIX FAMILY MEMBERS LAID TO REST IN PARIT JAWA

The remains of six family members who were killed in an accident on Jalan Segamat-Kuantan near Taman Yayasan, Segamat yesterday afternoon, were laid to rest at the Ubudiah Islamic Cemetery, Parit Jawa here.

Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, his wife Norahimah Noor Muhamad, 43, and their four children Fatimatulzahrah, 17; Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13; Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10, and Muhammad Assyakrawi, 5, were buried in a single grave at about 4.50 pm today.

Earlier, the remains of the family were brought from Segamat Hospital and arrived at the Ubudiah Mosque at about 3 pm for funeral prayers while family members and acquaintances paid their last respects.

The deceased's eldest son, Abdurrahman, 19, led the funeral prayer accompanied by more than 500 people.

Earlier, the accident that happened at 6.37 pm yesterday involved five vehicles namely a trailer, a Honda HRV, a Proton Wira, a Perodua Bezza and a Perodua Alza which carried the victims.

The five victims died at the scene while the youngest family member Muhammad Assyakrawi, died while receiving treatment.

Another son of Amir Ruddin, Abdullah,15, sustained serious injuries in the accident and is now being treated at Segamat Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

It is understood that the incident occurred after a lorry laden with sand lost control and entered the opposite lane.

The accident is believed to have occurred when a Honda HRV slowed down due to road repair work before the lorry traveling in the same direction failed to stop on time and skidded.

As a result of the collision, the lorry veered towards the opposite lane and collided with the ill-fated Perodua Alza carrying the family of seven.

