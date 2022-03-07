﻿Remains of NPA execution victim in Davao City exhumed

Military troops exhumed the skeletal remains of a communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel at the forested area of Pintoy Hill, Purok Banban, Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato District here on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the 10th Infantry Division identified the remains of Ritchel Daydayan, alias Toto Seloy, a victim of the NPA’s “Kangaroo Court” or “Hukumang Bayan” under the leadership of Leoncio Pitao, alias Parago, operating in Paquibato.

He was 35 years old when summarily executed in 2013.

The statement added that the discovery of the skeletal remains by the troops of the 27th Infantry Battalion (27IB), 1003rd Brigade,Air Intelligence and Security Squadron Philippine Air Force, and Philippine National Police Forensic Unit 11 was made possible due to the information provided by the Peace Builders and the Barangay Lumiad community.

Analyn Daydayan, wife of Ritchel, condemned the killing of her husband.

“To his comrades who did this to him, I hope you will have your conscience and realize your wrongdoings. Have pity on the families of those you have killed,” she said.

Lt. Col. Allan Tesoro, 27IB acting commanding officer, expressed his deepest sympathy to the family of the victim.

“This is a testament to the brutality of the communist terrorist group. They have no regard for human lives, killing even their fellow comrade. It is contrary to what they are advocating that they are respecting human rights,” he said.

Tesoro added that the exhumation reunited the family with their lost loved one, allowing them to give him a decent burial.

“This would also allow them to heal from the wounds of this terroristic act,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Consolito Yecla, commander of the 1003rd Brigade condemned the NPA for the killing.

“It is very disappointing that the life of our fellow citizen was lost because of this inhumane prosecution,” he added.

Yecla reminded the community about the culture of security with its tagline “Kung may makita, magsalita”.

“Do not be swayed anymore by the propaganda of CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines) – NPA – NDF (National Democratic Front). Report all suspicious people and unnecessary activities that may happen in your place. Let us not allow them to recover the areas that (have) already been cleared from their influence,” he said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency