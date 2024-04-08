Remaining Reds urged to abandon insurgency, contribute to growth

MANILA: Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) called on the remnants of the New People's Army (NPA) to abandon the armed struggle and contribute to unity, peace and development, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has said. The anti-insurgency body, in a statement Sunday, said Galvez made the appeal during a recent briefing at the Presidential Communications Office. "Conflicts can be resolved peacefully. Our commitment is to show all parties that dialogue is a more effective approach than armed struggle," Galvez said. The OPAPRU chief also shared his agency's initiatives in rallying support from various sectors, including religious communities and international allies. He stressed the importance of public diplomacy in demonstrating that armed struggle is outdated and counterproductive. 'The essence of our peace efforts lies in the heart of our communities. By engaging various sectors-religio us groups, local leaders, and international allies-we are knitting a fabric of unity strong enough to withstand the challenges of conflict," Galvez said. Engagements with the Western Mindanao Command, Northern Luzon Command, and the Southern Luzon Command, as well as discussions with Philippine Army commanders, have also generated positive feedback and optimism, he added. Galvez said the guidance of the government's security cluster remains essential in the peace process, noting that its approach is open and consultative and is aimed at forming a peace path marked by wisdom, inclusivity, and a shared vision of a harmonious future. Source: Philippines News Agency