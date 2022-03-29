﻿Remaining Reds told to surrender, start anew

As the New People’s Army (NPA) observed its 53rd founding anniversary on Tuesday, Task Force Balik Loob (TFBL) chair Reynaldo Mapagu reiterated the government’s call on all remaining communist terrorists to surrender and return to mainstream society.

“As the communist terrorist group (CTG) marks this day of infamy, we take this opportunity to encourage the remaining active members to turn their backs on the NPA’s life of violence and hardship, and return to their families,” he said.

The NPA was established on March 29, 1969, as the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“The government is here and ready to assist you in starting anew,” said Mapagu, who is also an Undersecretary of the Department of National Defense.

Assistance will be provided through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) overseen by TFBL for former rebels (FRs) and former violent extremists (FVEs).

“E-CLIP benefits are intended to ensure that they can live peacefully and productively once they have decided to lay down their arms,” Mapagu said.

“Our reintegration program provides them with tangible solutions to their grievances, of which decades of lies and empty promises of the CTG have never been able to provide or solve. We hope that they will not waste this opportunity,” he added.

Mapagu expressed hope that the country’s momentum in bringing back FRs and FVEs into the fold of the law will continue.

“Instead of a grim reminder of the death and destruction caused by the NPA, today is a celebration of peace and freedom for former rebels. We hope that with the support of all Filipinos, our efforts for the reintegration of our brothers and sisters will be sustained so that the entire nation will enjoy the dividends of peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) will continue to press operations to account for members of the NPA and its affiliates who are the subject of warrants of arrest for their crimes.

PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos said their legal offensive gainst the CPP-NPA will continue with renewed vigor, particularly against key personalities who are wanted by the law to stand trial for their crime before the justice system.

This developed as Western Visayas police arrested Elmer Forro Sr., 52, Secretary-General of Bayan Muna Panay, at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday in Sitio Bangko, Barangay Lutac, Cabatuan, Iloilo.

Forro is the subject of warrants of arrest issued by the Janiuay, Iloilo Regional Trial Court Branch 76 for charges of attempted murder and murder with no bail recommended.

“The CPP-NPA has nothing to celebrate because its anniversary serves only as a grim reminder of the thousands of Filipino lives lost over the past five decades of the underground movement’s murderous history,” he added.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

