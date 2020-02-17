Religious leaders support PRO BARMM ‘internal cleansing’

The cleansing program of the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO BARMM) has earned the support of the religious sector.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos Jr., PRO BARMM director, said he was elated by the support provided by the priests, imams (Muslim preacher) and pastors to the Squad and Values Life Coach System of the region.

This is in adherence to the marching order of PNP (Philippine National Police) chief, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, to rid the institution of errant uniformed personnel, Marcos said of the program, which he said the PRO BARMM has fully institutionalized.

Speaking during the Enhanced Revitalized PNP Internal Cleansing on Sunday, Marcos said the Squadding System/Life Coaching is one way of the PNP organization to achieve a deeper understanding of the spiritual meaning of human life.

The initiative was developed and implemented as part of the capacity building program of the PNP in support of the Enhanced Revitalized PNP Internal Cleansing Program.

They (religious leaders) are optimistic in this system that incorporates the Bible and Quran studies into the core values of PNP to strengthen and focus on the spiritual and values of the police officers, Marcos said.

He said the PNP internal cleansing program among its ranks have the active participation of Bless Our Cops (BOC) and the My Brother's Keepers (MBK), which are tied to ongoing programs for the Christian Officers Reform of the Police Service (CORPS), a movement that help build a God centered, service oriented and family based PNP.

