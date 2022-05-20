Release of honorarium for Election Board in Antique underway

Members of the Electoral Board (EB) who rendered services during the May 9 elections are advised to claim their honorarium in municipal election offices where they served.

Antique Provincial Election Supervisor Wil Arceño, in an interview Thursday, said they have started releasing the honorarium of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Department of Education (DepEd) since May 14 and they intend to complete it by Friday or next week.

Each board is composed of a chairman, a poll clerk, and a third member.

“The Municipality of San Jose de Buenavista is the first town to have already released 100 percent of the honorarium of the BEIs (Board of Election Inspectors) and their support staff,” Arceño said.

San Jose de Buenavista has 60 clustered precincts.

Throughout the province, 2,382 DepEd teachers and non-teaching staff were tapped as members of the board.

Other municipal election officers are asking for an extension since they are either on official business or cannot get it now, Arceño said.

The Comelec official thanked the DepEd staff who rendered services despite some glitches, particularly those that encountered problems with their vote-counting machines.

“The teachers really did their best so that we could have a successful election,” Arceño said.

The election in Antique had a high turnout of 87.17 percent; 338,242 of the province’s 387,998 registered residents went out to vote on Election Day.

Source: Philippines News Agency