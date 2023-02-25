Reg’l hospital, Pangasinan roll out eye health program

DAGUPAN CITY: The provincial government of Pangasinan and the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) have entered into a partnership that would help indigent Pangasinenses avail of affordable or free eye care services.

The “Oplan Balik Tanaw,” an eye health care program, will begin in March, initially targeting residents of Bani town, Pangasinan 1st District Rep. Arthur Celeste said on Friday.

"Napakagandang programa ito dahil napakaraming mga kababayan natin ang nangangailangan ng tulong lalo na sa mata kasi napakamahal at napakaraming proseso (This is a very good program because many of our constituents need services, especially eye care as it is expensive and involves a lot of procedures),” he said.

Celeste, one of the government officials in the province who initiated the program, said those who would avail of the program would need to undergo eye screening.

Those who will need to go through the operation will be brought to R1MC.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement, Dr. Roland Joseph Mejia, chief of R1MC, said the partnership is in line with the launch of the hospital’s Eye Center, the only eye center in Northern Luzon that is accredited by the Department of Health (DOH).

“Kasama doon sa service delivery networking ng DOH at R1MC, kailangan pumunta tayo sa mga barangay. Hindi na lang curative yung role ng hospital kundi andoon tayo sa Community Responsive Actions ng hospital (Part of the service delivery networking of the DOH and the R1MC is the visit to the communities. The hospital’s role is no longer limited to curative but it now covers the Community Responsive Actions),” Mejia said.

Aside from the office of the provincial government and the R1MC Eye Center, “Oplan Balik Tanaw” is also being supported by the Office for Strategy Management and Multi-Sector Governance Council.

Source: Philippines News Agency