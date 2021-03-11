Region 9 receives 2nd shipment of vaccines

The second batch of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines arrived in this southern port city Wednesday.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH-9 director, said the shipment consisted of 11,000 vials –10,000 Sinovac and 1,000 Astrazeneca vaccines.

A vial of Sinovac is equivalent to one dose while a vial of Astrazeneca is 10 doses, Brillantes said, adding that the vaccines are intended for health workers assigned in hospitals, both public and private.

He said the Sinovac vaccines would be given to those who already received the first doses earlier.

The AstraZeneca vaccines would be administered to health workers above 59 years old, those with comorbidity, and “to those who don’t like Sinovac,” the DOH-9 chief said.

The first shipment of vaccines arrived here on March 5 and was allotted to the region’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, Brillantes said some of those who received the first dose of Sinovac have experienced mild adverse effects, but assured that these are “normal” reactions typical with other vaccines.