Region 8 van owners told to implement fare rate, discounts

he Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has reminded operators of passenger vans in Eastern Visayas (Region 8) to follow the fare adjustment prescribed under the LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2007-007 issued in 2007.

Those who will not implement that PHP2 fare per kilometer will face sanctions, said LTFRB Regional Director Gualberto Gualberto in an interview Wednesday.

Gualberto said whatever the memorandum circular says must be implemented by van operators and they must not be governed by their own policy.

They need to follow the memorandum from LTFRB and they must give discounts to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and students, the official said.

LTFRB also receives reports that some van operators refused to implement the prescribed fare rate and do not grant fare discounts.

Van operators said the fare rate is not commuter-friendly and may result in losing some passengers, prompting them to follow the old rate.

The PHP2 fare adjustment supposed to be implemented nationwide in 2007, was deferred in Eastern Visayas after some van operators filed the petition in 2009 to reduce the rate to PHP1.40 per kilometer.

However, in March 2019, the same group of operators filed a petition to restore the fare adjustment.

Gualberto said van operators who refused to implement the fare adjustment will be violating the terms and conditions of the memorandum circular and will pay a fine a PHP5,000, suspension or cancellation of the franchise.

The LTFRB regional chief asked operators to visit their office and get their respective fare matrix.

He reminded operators the original copy of the fare matrix must be posted in each unit with the name of the operator and the vehicle's plate number on it.

He added that the fare adjustment is only applicable to van operators while bus and jeepneys are not included.

Source: Philippines News Agency