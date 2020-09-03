Region 8 top hospital gets equipment for Covid-19 fight

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional office turned over on Thursday to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) here several new medical equipment to boost its fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Initial donations include a mechanical ventilator, a portable x-ray machine, and other medical supplies for use in the region’s Covid-19 referral hospital.

OCD Eastern Visayas Regional Director Lord Byron Torrecarion said they are set to give more equipment to EVRMC since they asked for 18 mechanical ventilators and six portable x-ray machines for the region from their main office.

“This is part of the government response to Covid-19 on top of the hospital beds that we already turn-over to various hospitals in the region,” Torrecarion told reporters.

Of the 900 mechanical beds for the region, 620 were distributed to state-run hospitals, including 70 beds for EVRMC, 40 for Tacloban City Hospital, and 50 in various hospitals in Ormoc City.

Other areas that received hospital beds are Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Calbayog City, Catbalogan City, and Baybay City.

The assistance will boost EVRMC’s preparedness in addressing the future needs of Covid-19 patients, according to Department of Health Region 8 Director Minerva Molon.

“Although we are near the critical utilization rate, we are not yet using ventilators. This is for our preparedness since EVRMC is the end referral hospital,” Molon said.

Covid-19 patients who are confined at the EVRMC are those with comorbidities and considered at risk.

At least 40 Covid-19 patients are now confirmed in the hospital, including the severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases. The hospital has more than 100 patients under their care.

“This maybe not that much but this is a big help for our Covid-19 patients,” she added during the turnover.

As of Wednesday night, the region has 3,160 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,920 recoveries and 25 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency