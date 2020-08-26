Region 8 seeks return to GCQ status, 2-week ban for LSIs

The Eastern Visayas regional inter-agency task force on emerging infectious diseases (IATF-EID) has asked the national government to revert the status of the entire region to general community quarantine (GCQ) and impose a 15-day ban on the return of locally-stranded individuals (LSIs).

Department of Health (DOH) Regional Director Minerva Molon said in a press briefing on Wednesday that key regional task force officials and provincial governors agreed to pass the two resolutions to the national IATF during a meeting on Tuesday.

“The task force highly recommended to place the region back to GCQ starting August 28 and temporarily ban the return of our LSIs since our hospitals and isolation facilities are almost full of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients,” Molon told reporters.

Under GCQ, movement and travel of all residents are restricted while health and sanitary protocols must be observed especially in crowded and public places.

The entry of all persons originating outside a province either by land, air, or sea is prohibited except for returning overseas Filipino workers, who must undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in their respective local government units upon arrival.

Also exempted from the travel ban are workers in the essential business establishments and industries, health and emergency front-liners, uniformed personnel, those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, skeleton workers, accredited construction workers, delivery personnel of cargo vehicles, among others, provided they present their IDs or other required documents.

Public utility vehicles can continue operations but must comply with the directive of the Department of Transportation on disinfection and other safety measures.

Business establishments allowed to operate are required to equip their office or store with disinfectant or sanitizer ready for use of its clients.

Activities that will remain prohibited are entertainment-related mass gatherings such as in theaters, fiestas, concerts, clubs, trade fairs, carnivals, cultural shows, sports tournaments, among others; business gatherings including conferences, conventions, retreats, and workshops; and religious activities.

GCQ prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places at all times and imposes strict observance of curfew hours to be implemented by the local government units.

Meanwhile, the regional body also sought a 15-day moratorium on the return of LSIs mostly from Metro Manila and Cebu noting that most Covid-19 infections recorded since June are from returning residents.

Of the 2,363 confirmed Covid-19 patients as of August 25, more than half or 1,283 of them are LSIs.

These returning residents were also blamed for why the region’s 1,002 residents without travel history outside their province caught the virus.

“Majority of our cases in the first wave were acquired outside the region. But for the past weeks, we noticed a sudden surge in confirmed cases due to localized

transmission in some areas,” Molon added.

Community transmission has been recorded in Catbalogan City, the capital of Samar province.

Areas with local transmission are Tacloban City, Palo, Alangalang, and Tanauan in Leyte; Villareal, Basey, Pinabacdao, and Hinabangan in Samar.

As of August 25, the region has 1,439 recoveries and 16 deaths due to Covid-19.

