Region 8 Covid-19 cases remain low weeks after elections

The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here on Monday said election-related gatherings have not triggered a surge in coronavirus disease Covid-19 cases in Eastern Visayas.

DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said there are only 26 new cases recorded in the region from May 16-22 or more than a week after the national and local elections.

"We cannot consider the 26 new cases as surge since it is already the total weekly count. We can already say that the election has not affected the Covid-19 cases in the region," Malibago told the Philippine News Agency.

Last week's new cases were slightly higher than the 22 cases reported the previous week.

From May 16-22, the health department tested 2,230 samples in four Covid-19 laboratories in the region and only 1.30 percent turned positive.

As of May 23, the region has recorded 62,105 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 61,412 recoveries and 668 deaths. This brings the total active cases to 25.

Malibago attributed the low number of cases to massive vaccination against the coronavirus.

Some 2,700,879 individuals or 68.7 percent of the target population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while 286,901 individuals have already received their booster shots.

“The intensified vaccination rollout against Covid-19 is still being conducted all over the region. Vaccines are still our best defense against the virus and its variants,” Malibago said.

With the downgraded alert level status in the different parts of the region and the gradual decline of cases, the DOH reminded the public to continue being vigilant and practice the minimum public health standards in all settings.

