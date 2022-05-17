﻿Region 8 Covid-19 cases remain low amid poll season

Cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) remained low in Eastern Visayas despite overcrowding in public places during the campaign period and election day, the Department of Health (DOH) regional office here said on Monday.

DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said in a phone interview election-related activities did not trigger a rise in new cases.

“For now, we cannot see an increase. Although there is a slight increase, it’s not alarming. We attribute it to the high vaccination coverage in Eastern Visayas,” Malibago told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

From May 9 to May 15, the DOH just recorded 22 new cases out of the 1,687 samples tested in four laboratories in the region. The figure is double than the 10 new cases recorded a week earlier.

As of May 16, the region has recorded 62,104 Covid-19 cases, 61,415 recoveries, and 668 deaths.

“There is only (a) severe case admitted in our hospitals due to Covid-19. Out of 49 beds intended for patients with Covid-19, only 14 are occupied,” Malibago said.

She attributed the low cases to massive vaccination against the coronavirus.

Some 2,680,585 individuals or 68 percent of the 3,892,126 target population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19; while 280,495 individuals have received their booster shots.

“The intensified vaccination rollout against Covid-19 is still being conducted all over the region. Vaccines are still our best defense against the virus and its variants,” Malibago added.

With the downgraded alert level status in the different parts of the region and the gradual decline of cases, the DOH reminded the public to continue being vigilant and practice the minimum public health standards in all settings.

Source: Philippines News Agency