﻿Region 8 caravan highlights Duterte admin accomplishments

The Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office hosted the simultaneous Grand Duterte Legacy caravan held on Labor Day in Eastern Visayas seeking to raise public awareness of the major accomplishments of the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Each city or provincial police office partnered with other government agencies to deliver goods and services on Sunday that benefited around 5,547 individuals in six provinces and seven cities.

“The conduct of the grand caravan is not a culmination of programs and projects of the present administration per se but rather an awareness that all those programs have been successful and are still being implemented for the benefit of the people. We, in the PNP, will always be here to support the visions and aspirations of our government,” PNP Eastern Visayas regional director Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement on Monday.

This caravan was in compliance with Executive Order No. 137 institutionalizing the ‘Aid and Humanitarian Operations Nationwide Convergence Program’ to enhance agency coordination and collaboration in the distribution of assistance to the Filipino people.

Banac thanked all agencies and groups which contributed to the successful conduct of the grand caravan in seven cities and six provinces of the region.

Participating agencies were the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Office of the Civil Defense, Department of Agrarian Reform, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Philippine Army, Bureau of Fire Protection, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment, Technical Educational and Skills Development Authority, and Bureau of Jail and Management Penology.

Also involved were the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Cooperative Development Authority, Department of Health, Philippine Information Agency, Philippine Statistics Authority, Public Employment Service Office, Cooperative Development Authority, National Housing Authority, Department of Agriculture, National Bureau of Investigation, Land Transportation Office, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Coast Guard.

