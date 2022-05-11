﻿Reelected Belmonte vows ‘intensified service’ in QC

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte promised an intensified public service from her administration after she was reelected in the May 9 national and local elections.

Belmonte garnered 662,661 votes, beating Anakalusugan Party-list Representative Mike Defensor who got 419,064 votes.

In a statement after her proclamation on Tuesday night, Belmonte said she will further strengthen all the programs and projects that she has started three years ago.

She also expressed gratitude to her constituents for giving her another three years to lead the most populous city in Metro Manila with about 2.9 million residents.

“Ngayong pinagkatiwalaan niyo ako na muling pangunahan ang Quezon City sa susunod na tatlong taon, asahan ninyo ang mas pinaigting na serbisyo mula sa inyong pamahalaang lungsod (Now that you have entrusted me to lead Quezon City again for the next three years, expect more intensified service from your city government),” she said.

Her reelection, Belmonte said, only means that QC residents felt the reforms that she has implemented since she assumed office three years ago.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Gian Sotto also got another fresh three-year term along with most councilors from Serbisyo sa Bayan Party (SBP).

“Hihigitan natin ang ating mga nagawa para sa inyo, sa tulong na rin ng iba pa nating kapartido sa Serbisyo sa Bayan Party (SBP), sa pangunguna ng ating katuwang sa paglilingkod na si Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, pati na ang ating mga kasamang kongresista at mga konsehal (We will exceed what we have already done, with the help of our party mates from the SBP, headed by my partner, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, and all the congressmen and councilors),” Belmonte said.

