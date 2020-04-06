RedDoorz to offer free lodging to health workers in Manila

RedDoorz, an online hotel management and booking platform, has forged a partnership with the Department of Tourism and the city government of Manila in providing temporary free accommodation to healthcare workers.

Under its “Red Heroes” initiative, RedDoorz aims to provide a place to stay and rest for the front-liners as they attend to the medical needs of Filipinos during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Transportation also becomes a challenge for healthcare workers to come to work as public transportation was suspended amid the enhanced community quarantine.

“Our Red Heroes program across Southeast Asia — in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore — helps us alleviate the heavy pressures placed on national governments by providing free, clean, safe, and comfortable accommodation for those on the front-lines,”

RedDoorz founder and CEO Amit Saberwal said in a statement Monday.

The budget-hotel chain is opening the doors of its three hotels in Manila located near UST Manila, Quiapo Church, and Quirino LRT station.

These hotels are close to Manila hospitals such as at Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Hospital ng Tondo, Justice Abad Santos General Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center and Sta. Ana Hospital.

“Through our partnerships with key sectors, we are positive that we will be able to overcome this challenge if we stand together. We hope more companies with the means to support the initiative will participate during this challenging time,” Saberwal added. Source: Philippines News Agency