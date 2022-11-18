Red tide recurs in Samar’s Irong-Irong Bay

Red tide recurred in Irong-Irong Bay in Catbalogan City, Samar just two weeks after it was cleared of toxin, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Thursday.

“To safeguard human lives, we are issuing this warning as a precautionary advice to the public to refrain from gathering, selling, and eating all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. locally known as ‘alamang’ or ‘hipon’ from these bays,” BFAR said in its local shellfish bulletin.

Water and shellfish meat samples will be sent to their main office for confirmatory testing. The bay was cleared of the red tide phenomenon early this month.

Meanwhile, red tide bloom remains in San Pedro Bay in Basey, Samar; coastal water of Guiuan town in Eastern Samar, and Cancabato in Tacloban City.

Change in weather patterns has been blamed for the red tide presence in the region, according to BFAR.

Fish, squid, crab, and shrimp gathered from these areas are safe to eat provided that all entrails are removed and the marine products are washed thoroughly with running water before cooking.

The BFAR asked local government units to heighten their watch against the gathering, trading, and consumption of shellfish to prevent the incidence of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) which can occur minutes after ingesting bivalve shellfish (such as mussels, oysters, and clams) that contain red tide toxins.

Early PSP symptoms include tingling of the lips and tongue and may progress to tingling of fingers and toes and then loss of control of arms and legs, followed by difficulty in breathing.

Red tide is a term used to describe a phenomenon where the water is discolored by high algal biomass or a high concentration of alga

Source: Philippines News Agency