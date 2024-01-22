Red tide presence remains in 2 Samar bays

TACLOBAN CITY: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has confirmed the continued presence of toxic red tide from shellfish meat samples collected in two bays in Samar provinces. Citing the latest laboratory result, BFAR said shellfish collected in San Pedro Bay in Basey, Samar, and Matarinao Bay in General MacArthur, Quinapondan, Hernani and Salcedo towns in Eastern Samar turned positive for paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP). The BFAR first detected the presence of red tide in the seawater of these two bays in December 2023. The fisheries bureau said in a statement that aside from tide changes, several factors also caused the recurrence of red tide in two areas. 'Among these are currents, wind directions, and the availability of nutrients and sunlight, for instance, which are potential contributors to this situation,' it said. Earlier, the BFAR found the toxic red tide in water samples collected in Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City; the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar; Irong-Irong B ay in Catbalogan City, Samar; and the coastal waters of Biliran Island. The bureau said there is no shellfish ban in the region, but reiterated calls for the public to refrain from gathering, selling and eating all types of shellfish and Acetes sp., locally known as "alamang" or "hipon," from these bays despite not being covered by the existing shellfish bulletin. Fish, squid, shrimp and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and their internal organs, such as gills and intestines, are removed before cooking. The BFAR regularly analyzes water samples through its regional laboratory to ensure that shellfish gathered from different bays are safe for human consumption. Source: Philippines News Agency