Red tide occurrence expands to Biliran waters

TACLOBAN CITY: After more than a year, red tide phenomenon has returned in the coastal waters of Biliran Island, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional office reported Thursday. Seawater samples collected in Biliran turned positive for toxic microorganism that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP), prompting BFAR to raise a local red tide warning. The BFAR said that aside from tide changes, several factors also caused the increase in the number of areas under local red tide advisories in the region. 'Among these are currents, wind directions and availability of nutrients and sunlight, for instance, are potential contributors to this situation,' the bureau said. Samples were sent to BFAR main office for further laboratory tests. The coastal water of Biliran is the fifth area in the region included in the local red tide warning. Earlier, BFAR found the toxic red tide from samples collected in San Pedro Bay in Basey, Samar; Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City; coastal waters of Guiua n, Eastern Samar; Irong-Irong Bay in Catbalogan City, Samar; and Matarinao Bay in General MacArthur, Quinapondan, Hernani, and Salcedo in Eastern Samar. 'There is no shellfish ban in the region per the latest shellfish bulletin. However, these areas are under local red tide advisories. Samples collected from these bays and coastal waters are positive for pyrodinium bahamense, a toxic microorganism that causes PSP,' the BFAR regional office statement added. BFAR has reiterated calls for the public to refrain from gathering, selling and eating all types of shellfish and Acetes sp., locally known as "alamang" or "hipon" from these bays despite not being covered by the existing shellfish bulletin. Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and their internal organs, such as gills and intestines, are removed before cooking. BFAR regularly analyzes water samples through its regional laboratory to ensure that shellfish gathered from differen t bays are safe for human consumption. Source: Philippines News Agency