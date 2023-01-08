Red Cross provides medical aid to Black Nazarene devotees

MANILA: The Philippine Red Cros (PRC) has been providing medical assistance to devotees joining the initial activities, including the “Walk of Faith”, that lead to the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Monday.

The PRC has set up first aid stations and deployed medical personnel and volunteers who, as of 9 a.m. Sunday, checked and monitored the blood pressure of 101 devotees.

In a news release, the PRC said 21 devotees with minor injuries (e.g., abrasion, chest pain, abdominal pain, and concussion) received first aid treatment from PRC medical staff while one unconscious patient was transported by the PRC ambulance to Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical for further medical assessment.

“Patuloy ang pag-alalay ng ating mga volunteers, first aiders, at medical team sa mga deboto ng Nazareno. Bukas ang ating Emergency Medical Unit na magsisilbing ospital para sa mga debotong may minor o major injuries at mangangailangan ng medical assistance (Our volunteers, first aiders and medical team continue to offer assistance to our devotees of Nazarene. Our Emergency Medical Unit is open to serve as hospital for devotees who have minor or major injuries and those who need medical assistance),” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon said.

Aside from 280 volunteers, two medical doctors and five medical teams, the PRC also deployed 15 ambulances, one fire truck and 17 foot patrollers from Jan. 7 to 9.

Four first aid stations were positioned at the Quirino Grandstand, Kartilya ng Katipunan and Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.

One Emergency Medical Unit (EMU), equipped with 20 beds, basic medical equipment, devices and supplies, was set up at the Kartilya ng Katipunan.

Source: Philippines News Agency