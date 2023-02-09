Red Cross Pangasinan offers free date to lucky blood donors

DAGUPAN CITY: Lucky blood donors in Pangasinan province from Feb. 1 to 24 will have the chance to win Valentine's freebies from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

In an interview on Thursday, PRC Pangasinan medical technologist Alvin Anthony Alano said the freebies include a date in a restaurant, a spa treatment, or free movie tickets.

"We cannot yet disclose the number of winners as the scouting of sponsors is still ongoing," he said adding that many sponsors have already pledged for the promo.

Alano said the names of the winners will be drawn on Feb. 24 via livestreaming on PRC Pangasinan's Facebook page.

"It doesn't matter if you are single as the prizes could be shared with your love ones, family members, friends, or yourself," he said.

Alano said this is their way to encourage blood donation especially this season with the high demand.

"The greatest gift already this Valentine's day is to donate blood for those who are in need," he said.

He added that they receive at least 40 requests for blood from patients daily.

"It saddens us if we have cannot grant the request of all the patients," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency