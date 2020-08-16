Red Cross extends help to 200 quake victims in Kidapawan City

More than 200 quake-stricken families in the remote village of Perez here on Saturday received cash assistance from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) under its livelihood assistance program.

PRC Provincial Chapter Administrator Joseph Fernandez said the beneficiaries, severely affected by the series of tremors that hit the province late last year, were given PHP6,000 financial assistance each to jumpstart their livelihood anew.

The PRC, together with personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, held the simple ceremonial distribution at the Perez barangay covered court observing coronavirus disease 2019 protocols.

A team of evaluators will revisit all recipients after two weeks to conduct an assessment of the livelihood program result.

“Beneficiaries with good financial output will be given an additional PHP4,000 to further subsidize their activity,” Fernandez said.

Barangay Perez, a small community located at the foot of Mt. Apo, was heavily hit by the series of tremors that struck the province in October 2019.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista has expressed his gratitude to the PRC for extending relief to families affected by the episode of tremors in this part of Mindanao last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency