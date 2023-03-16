Recruitment agencies in Bahrain vow to protect OFWs, says solon

Foreign recruitment agencies in Bahrain have committed to ensure the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Gulf state, Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo said Thursday. In a press statement, Salo, who chairs the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, was assured by the foreign recruitment agencies in a meeting during his visit to Bahrain March 11 to 15 where he attended the 146th Interparliamentary Union Assembly (IPU) in Manama, the country's capital. 'I reminded the recruitment agencies to ensure the protection of our OFWs,' Salo said. 'In turn, they assured us that they will conduct the necessary interviews and background checks on their employers.' The agencies were said to have requested Salo to ensure that Filipino household service workers (HSW) are properly briefed before their deployment. 'I was also asked to ensure that our HSWs are properly briefed on the laws, culture, and norms in Bahrain before deployment, and that they are endowed with the appropriate skills for their jobs,' he said. 'They can rest assure that we will remind our private recruitment agencies in the Philippines to properly train and brief our OFWs before sending them,' Salo said. In relation to this, Salo called for the strengthening of the Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS), the mandatory seminar for all Filipinos who are going to work abroad. No distressed OFWs in Bahrain In the meantime, Salo expressed elation over the situation of our OFWs in the Gulf state. 'We are satisfied that in our visit, there are no homeless and distressed OFWs in Bahrain needing refuge in the Bahay Kalinga. This is a good sign that our OFWs are taken good care of here in Bahrain,' Salo said. He also took time to have consultation meetings with the Filipino community in Bahrain, where he was warmly welcomed by Ambassador Anne Jalando-On Louis and Labor Attache to Bahrain Atty. Vicente Cabe. 'I am honored to have the opportunity to visit our Kabayans in Bahrain and listen to their stories," Salo said. "I am impressed by their resilience and hard work. Thus, we need to ensure that their welfare and protection are prioritized, and I will work towards this goal as chair of the Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs.'

Source: Philippines News Agency