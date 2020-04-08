Recoveries of Filipinos abroad with Covid-19 now 164

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday reported a rise in the number of recoveries among Filipinos with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) abroad at 164 as of April 8.

The agency said there are a total of 594 confirmed Covid-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, of whom 362 are undergoing treatment, 164 have recovered, while 68 have died.

At least six were added from the 158 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, based on DFA data.

“Today’s update on Covid-19 cases among our overseas Filipinos shows a reduced number of cases compared to yesterday’s daily figures across 37 countries/regions covering the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East Africa with 25 new confirmed cases, six new recoveries, and three new deaths in the Americas and Europe,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez said in a statement.

The updated figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in the Asia Pacific to 225, at least 199 in Europe, 62 in Middle East Africa and 108 in the Americas.

“The DFA remains committed to supporting global and national efforts against Covid-19 to assist our kababayan abroad so that together we heal as one,” Menez said.

On Tuesday, the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon has been extended until April 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Philippines.

Advising Filipinos abroad, the DFA said other countries, especially those trying to “flatten the curve”, are likewise anticipating lockdown extensions. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency