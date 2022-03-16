﻿Recorder of PNP chopper in Quezon crash recovered

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Monday confirmed that the “recorder” of the Airbus H-125 helicopter that crashed in Real, Quezon last month has already been recovered.

During his regular briefing in Camp Crame, Carlos said the investigation on the helicopter crash being conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is still ongoing.

“Sila (CAAP) ‘yung nagde-determine niyan. ‘Yung amin pong ginagawang investigation (The investigation we are undertaking) is for policy review. Was there any violation on the policy of the PNP?. After that, ididikit namin kung ano ‘yung naging resulta (we will merge the findings of the investigation),” he said.

Carlos said this will also determine whether there is a violation committed or if there is a need to update or revise existing policies on the use of PNP choppers.

Carlos said the other four H125 Airbus units of the PNP remained grounded pending the investigation on the incident.

He said he can unground it anytime during emergency situations.

In a separate interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Lt. Col. Dexter Vitug, the pilot, and co-pilot Lt. Col. Michael Melloria has been requested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to provide an additional statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Meron na silang na-submit na affidavit sa PNP air units pero minabuti po ng CIDG na kuhanan po sila ng (they have already submitted their affidavit in PNP air units but the CIDG asked for) additional statements to help in the ongoing investigation, pati na rin po yung mekaniko ng PNP aircraft na nag (as well the mechanic) conduct technical maintenance inspection of the chopper,” Fajardo said in a TV interview.

Fajardo also said that during the assessment of the special investigation task group (SITG) composed of CAAP, PNP, and the manufacturer of the chopper who went personally to the crash site last week, they collected pieces of evidence like camera, vehicle and engine, monitoring display, electronic engine control and engine data recorder to be brought and read by the aircraft investigation office in France.

“Ito yung magbibigay linaw kung ano po ba ang dahilan ng pagbagsak ng chopper, magkaroon po ba ng mechanical problem or human error po ba yung nangyari (This will clarify what is the cause of the chopper crash, is there a mechanical problem or is there a human error),” she explained.

On February 21, an H125 Airbus of the PNP with registry number RP-9710 crashed in Real, Quezon.

Carlos made headlines for his Balesin visit after the PNP Airbus H-125 helicopter deployed to fetch him crashed, injuring the two pilots and killing the enlisted crew member, Pat. Allen Noel Ona.

Source: Philippines News Agency