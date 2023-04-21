Recommend to adhere to the principle of “turn off-adjust-discharge-change” to reduce electricity bills.

Government House, April 21 - Government spokesman revealed that the Prime Minister closely monitored the electricity bill situation. Expedite finding a way to help the people. Chuan adhering to the principle of "close-adjust-disengage-change"

Mr. Anucha Burapachaisri, spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed that Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Give importance and closely monitor the electricity bill situation. Caring for the affected people trying to find help to alleviate the burden of the people for the people to be least affected.

“According to the increase in the electricity bill of the people during April 2023, which the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) clarified that it was caused by the hot weather reaching 40 degrees Celsius, causing people to use more electricity. It's not an increase in electricity bills. along with suggestions for saving electricity during the summer with the principle Close-Adjust-Remove-Change," spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr. Anucha said that the MEA confirmed that the electricity bill during this period still uses the method of charging electricity from units of electricity consumption at the rate specified by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) policy. Use more electricity because Thailand has a very hot weather. In some areas, the temperature is as high as 40 degrees Celsius, causing the refrigeration equipment to work more and consume more electricity. which can be seen from the latest maximum demand for electricity in the areas of Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, equal to 8,904.66 megawatts on April 18, 2023

"Maximum electric power demand Usually found in the summer altogether. The electrical appliances that use more energy in the summer are air conditioners or air conditioners. For example, in normal weather conditions, for example, the outside temperature is 30 degrees Celsius, if the air conditioner temperature in the room is adjusted to 26 degrees, the air conditioner must work to reduce the temperature to 4 degrees Celsius, but during extremely hot weather, for example, the outside temperature is 40 degrees Celsius. Set the air conditioner temperature in the same room at 26 degrees Celsius, the air conditioner must work to reduce the temperature to 14 degrees Celsius, so the air conditioner works harder. and consume more power It also has to maintain the temperature in conditions with extreme heat from the outside. This is the reason why the unit uses more electricity,” spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr. Anucha said that from the test it was found that For every 1 degree Celsius increase in outside temperature, the air conditioner will consume more than 3% more energy even if the electrical appliances are used for the same period of time. or adjust the temperature setting as before In addition, during hot weather, the behavior of using other types of electrical appliances such as opening and closing the refrigerator frequently cooking with electrical appliances To the use of more drinking water, causing the water pump to work more, all of which increase the use of electricity as well.

“MEA has a suggestion for saving electricity in the summer, which is to adhere to the “turn off-adjust-release-replace” principle by turning off lights that are not in use. Reduce the temperature of the air conditioner to 26-27 degrees Celsius and turn on the fan in parallel. This will help save energy. In addition, unplug appliances that are not in use. Switch to high-efficiency air conditioners. And regularly clean the air conditioner at least 2 times a year to increase the efficiency of use. Change behavior by not opening-closing the refrigerator frequently. Do not stockpile more food in the refrigerator than necessary. Check the rubber seal of the refrigerator door to be in a ready-to-use condition. Switch to LED light bulbs and choose energy-saving appliances (No. 5). You should turn off the switch and unplug electrical appliances every time when not in use, ”said a spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr. Anucha said earlier that the ERC has reported the statistics of the maximum demand for electricity or the peak of electricity in the system of 3 utilities, namely the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Provincial Electricity Authority And the Metropolitan Electricity Authority this year has happened for the third time, with a maximum demand for electricity of 32,963 megawatts at 8:52 p.m. on April 6, 2023 with a temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius due to the temperature in Thailand being very hot. As a result, each house turns on the air conditioner or air conditioner and the fan to cool down at the same time, causing a peak fire. But it has not yet broken the record for the peak in the national system that occurred on April 27, 2022 at 10:36 p.m. The peak was 32,254.5 MW at a temperature of 32.0 degrees Celsius.

“The Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) has estimated that the peak in the 3 electricity system this year will reach a record high of not less than 34,000 megawatts. s) another 5,000 MW The country's electricity demand this year may reach 39,000 megawatts, so the government invites people to save energy. by changing the behavior of using electricity in all forms to reduce the country's peak demand for electricity And it will reduce the cost of living for yourself and your family. As for the rules and methods for calculating electricity bills from units of electricity consumption at the rates stipulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) policy, the public can check at https://www.mea.or.th/profile/109/111 ” Spokesman of the Office of the Prime Minister Said.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency