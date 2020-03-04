Recidivist yields P136 K shabu in Maguindanao buy bust

Anti narcotics agents caught in a drug bust in Parang, Maguindanao a recidivist and seized from him some PHP136,000 worth of shabu on Wednesday morning.

Director Juvenal Azurin of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said caught during the 6 a.m. drug sting was Arsad Kasim, 52, of Purok Punol, Barangay Polloc, Parang Maguindanao.

Seized from the suspect were some 20 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP136,000; drug paraphernalia, disposable lighters, and marked money with a genuine PHP1,000 bill atop a bundle of photocopied bills.

Kasim is a recidivist, having been caught by PDEA agents for the same offense in Cotabato City on July 3, 2010, Azurin said in a statement.

The suspect, who will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002), is detained at the PDEA BARMM custodial facility here.

Source: Philippines News Agency