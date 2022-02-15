﻿Recent Samar killings not poll-related: PNP

The recent killings in Samar involving supporters of local candidates cannot be considered as election-related violence, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said, citing results of initial investigations.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP Eastern Visayas regional director said authorities have not yet identified any election hotspots in Leyte and Samar provinces as they step up preparations for the upcoming polls.

“The recent violence in Samar are not related to elections. These are related to criminality and internal security operations,” Banac told reporters Monday.

The official was referring to shooting incidents in Calbayog City and the adjacent town of Santa Margarita in the first legislative district in Samar.

The recent violent attack in Calbayog City killed a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) official and wounded another youth council member.

Gerald Casaljay, 25, SK councilor of Migara village in Calbayog City, died on February 8 when a lone gunman shot him twice while he was heading home driving a motorcycle in Osmeña village. Another youth council official was hurt during the attack.

Samar 2nd District Rep. Sharee Ann Tan said in a Facebook post that the victim is an active member of a youth group supportive of their political clan.

On February 6, three men heading to a cockfight were shot dead in an ambush in the remote Roxas village of Santa Margarita plotted by alleged members of private armed groups in Samar.

In a Facebook post, retired Col. Emil Zosa, who is running for mayor of the town, claimed that the victims were his political supporters.

Banac renewed his call to policemen to be more vigilant and heighten their watch in checkpoints to prevent violence this election season.

“Our preparation continues for a safe, secured, and accurate elections this year. We are working closely with the Commission on Elections and Armed Forces of the Philippines to prevent election-related violence,” he added.

The official said the region has over 11,000 policemen tasked to secure the elections in seven cities and six provinces in Eastern Visayas.

