Rebels eyed behind killing of gov’t worker in Negros town

DUMAGUETE CITY: A government worker was shot dead Tuesday night at a rebel-infested mountain sub-village in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental. The Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office said the killers were members of the New People's Army. Authorities also refused to identify the victim except that he was a 54-year-old casual employee of Guihulngan local government and a resident of Sitio Mainit, Barangay Bulado. He was shot at 8:40 p.m. inside his residence after three men armed with long firearms barged inside his house and shot him multiple times. The sub-village of Mainit is about 15 kilometers from the city proper. Lt. Col. Romeo Cubo, local police chief, said the victim was a "government asset" and was believed to be the reason behind the killing. Cubo added the victim's father was also a "cadre" and actively involved in the campaign against the Communist insurgency and was also allegedly killed by NPA rebels several years ago. Source: Philippines News Agency