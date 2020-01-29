Rebel leader yields in Quirino

New People's Army (NPA) leader in Quirino Province surrendered to the police in Barangay Andres Bonifacio, Diffun town in Quirino province on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Angelito Casimiro, Cagayan Valley regional police director, identified the surrenderer as alias "Ka Tonton/Val/Digo", 51, leader of the NPA Platoon Uno-Northern Front of the Henry Abraham Command operating in the Cagayan area.

Ka Tonton gave himself up to the police led by Capt. Reynold Gonzales, acting Diffun police chief, and Lt. Col. Ernesto Nebalasca of the Quirino Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Col. Renato Mallonga, Quirino provincial police director, said the rebel returnee was accompanied by his wife and was held for tactical interrogation.

Casimiro has urged other communist rebels in Cagayan Valley region to surrender and lay down their arms to the authorities and enjoy a peaceful life with their relatives.

Source: Philippines News Agency