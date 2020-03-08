Realtor cheats death, offers P3-M reward for info on suspects

A 48-year-old realtor from this province has offered a PHP3-million cash reward to anyone who could give information that would lead to the identification of the people behind an attempted assassination against him last February 29.

In a press conference here on Saturday, Jeffrey Dizon, the eldest son in a family that is connected with several real estate projects in Pampanga, appealed to the public to give any information leading to the arrest of the gunman, accomplices and the mastermind behind an attempt to kill him inside his residence at St. Catherine Compound, Barangay Pandan in Angeles City.

Dizon narrated that at around 6:30 p.m. on said date he was outside his house talking over the phone when he heard gunshots coming from the residence of his siblings and mother.

Upon checking, he found four slugs that hit the concrete wall of his house. The bullets were from a 5.56 rifle, according to a police report.

“It has been determined by the police that the shots came from across the street near a gated subdivision. I cannot believe that any of my siblings are involved in any plot to have me exterminated,” Dizon said.

He said “the only” possible dispute he knew concerns a business matter which involved the family corporation.

“I am appealing to the general public particularly to my fellow Kapampangans to please pray for me and my family because our lives are in danger,” he said while in tears.

Probers said the shot was made from an elevated area, possibly from a tall structure across Dizon’s house.

Source: Philippines News Agency