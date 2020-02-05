READI-BARMM gives aid to 1.5K Jolo fire victims

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (BARMM) disaster response agency distributed relief goods to over 1,500 families in three barangays affected by the big fire on Monday in Jolo, Sulu on Wednesday.

The team, led by Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local GovernmentBARMM, visited Sitio Bunkhouse, Barangay Chinese Pier, Jolo which was hit by fire Monday morning.

Strong winds fanned the fire to the adjacent villages of Takut-Takut and Tulay, said Myrna Jocelyn Henry, media relations officer of the BARMM's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI), citing a Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) report.

Henry added that the fire had been intense that BFP-Jolo later raised the alarm to the level 3 status.

Most of the burnt houses were made of semi-concrete and light materials, Henry said, adding the fire was contained more than three hours after.

Sinarimbo, concurrent head of READI-BARMM, said that their main concern now is to help the families of the three affected villages with basic relief items comprising of rice, noodle, blankets, clean water, and canned goods with the help of Jolo officials.

This is just an initial help for the victims, he said referring to some 3,000 food packs they distributed to evacuees at the municipal gymnasium. The total number of affected families was at 1,572 where 1,014 came from Barangay Takut-Takut; Barangay Tulay (419); and Barangay Chinese Pier (139).

The blaze reportedly originated from the house of Kumalah Tahamid that was occupied by a certain Mr. Mustamil Hadil and his two sons in Sitio Bunkhouse, Barangay Chinese Pier.

Total damage to properties was pegged at PHP17 million. One resident was injured in the incident.

Probers are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze, described as one of the biggest to hit Jolo in recent years.

Source: Philippines News Agency