RDC okays P445-M farm-to-market roads in Caraga

The Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) lauded the endorsement made by the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Caraga Region for the construction of 28 farm-to-market roads worth PHP445 million.

The 20 farm-to-market roads (FMR) will be implemented this year, the DA-13 said in a statement issued Friday (May 1).

“These projects will be implemented in rural areas across the region as part of DA’s agenda to develop and improve logistics and the movement of goods for the agriculture sector,” Rene Morales, the chief of Regional Agricultural Engineering Division (RAED) of DA-13, was quoted in the statement as saying.

Morales said the road projects are now considered as “for later release” or the targets under Evaluated Budget Execution Documents (BEDs) of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for Financial Year 2020.

BEDs are prepared and submitted by the agencies to the DBM through the Unified Reporting System (URS), he explained, adding that the biggest allocation for this year’s farm-to-market road projects is allocated for Agusan del Norte with 10 FMR.

“The FMR project is under the Farm-to-Market Road Development Program (FMRDP) that aims to support farmers in rural communities, he added.

Morales explained that FMR programs require the development of infrastructure support services including the rehabilitation of existing and the construction of new rural roads.

DA-13 said the agency implemented a total of PHP378 million FMRs in the region in 2019. Around 23.12 kilometers of FMRs were implemented last year, most of which were already completed.

The completed FMRs in Caraga Region last year covered an approximate 11,500 hectares of influence area planted with various crops and directly benefited 5,385 farmers and fishers, and generated jobs to 276 individuals, DA-13 said.

The FMRs slated to be implemented this year will allow food producers in Caraga Region to ferry their produce to the market centers and trading areas worry-free and help them achieve maximum profit from their production, the agency added.

Morales said the FMRs would reinforce the new strategy introduced by Agriculture Secretary William Dar to level-up the productivity and income of those in the agriculture sector.

Source: Philippines News Agency